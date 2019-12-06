Reporter Debrief: Breaking Down Report On Close Contact Between GMP And Its Regulators

Documents recently obtained by Vermont Public Radio show frequent contact between members of the Public Utility Commission and top executives at Green Mountain Power, the largest company they oversee.

VPR's John Dillon joined Vermont Edition to discuss his recent report detailing communications between the utility and its regulator.

The PUC controls GMP’s profits and rates and acts as the judge in utility cases.

The report finds that, while the messages do not violate the commission’s rules, advocates are disturbed by the level of access and familiarity they demonstrate.

