Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Reporter Debrief: Breaking Down Report On Close Contact Between GMP And Its Regulators

By & 8 minutes ago
  • VPR's John Dillon joined'Vermont Edition' to discuss his recent report detailing communication between a utility and its regulators.
    VPR's John Dillon joined'Vermont Edition' to discuss his recent report detailing communication between a utility and its regulators.
    Meg Malone / VPR

Documents recently obtained by Vermont Public Radio show frequent contact between members of the Public Utility Commission and top executives at Green Mountain Power, the largest company they oversee.

VPR's John Dillon joined Vermont Edition to discuss his recent report detailing communications between the utility and its regulator.

The PUC controls GMP’s profits and rates and acts as the judge in utility cases.

The report finds that, while the messages do not violate the commission’s rules, advocates are disturbed by the level of access and familiarity they demonstrate.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Public Utility Commission
Green Mountain Power
Government & Politics

Related Content

Can We Get You A Tesla To Test Drive? Documents Show Utility And Its Regulators In Contact

By Dec 4, 2019
An illustration of a smartphone with text messages.
George Manga / iStock

Documents obtained by Vermont Public Radio show frequent contacts between top executives of Green Mountain Power and members of the Public Utility Commission.