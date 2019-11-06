Reporter Debrief: Majority Of Property In Burlington Owned By Just A Few Entities

VTDigger's recent examination of Burlington property ownership found that the majority of property in Vermont's largest city is owned by a small number of nonprofits and individuals.

One of the major findings was that the University of Vermont and UVM Medical Center control 20% of property in the city.

VPR's Liam Elder-Connors spoke to VTDigger's Burlington reporter Aidan Quigley about his two-part story. Listen to their conversation above; for more, read Part 1 and Part 2 of Quigley's VTDigger reporting.