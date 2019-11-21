Related Program: 
Reporter Debrief: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's Role In Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

  • Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks into a microphone
    New York Rep. Elise Stefanik questions former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, Nov. 15, during a U.S. House Intelligence Committee public impeachment hearing.
    Susan Walsh / Associated Press

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik represents New York's 21st district, which stretches from Lake Ontario in the West to Lake Champlain in the East. A Republican, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she took office in 2015.

Like Vermont Representative Peter Welch, she is a member of the House Intelligence committee and has been taking an active role in this month's impeachment inquiry hearings. Unlike Representative Welch, she has been a fierce defender of the President in the hearings, tangling repeatedly with Democratic Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

Brian Mann, Adirondack bureau chief for North Country Public Radio spoke to VPR's Mitch Wertlieb about Representative Stefanik and the role she's played in the inquiry.

Sondland Says Top Trump Officials Knew Of Push For Ukraine Investigations

By Nov 20, 2019

Updated at 7:08 p.m. ET

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, tied President Trump directly to conditioning a meeting with the Ukrainian president with "a public statement from President Zelenskiy committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election."

Here's What Rep. Welch Said During The Second Week Of Public Impeachment Hearings

By Nov 19, 2019
Two congressmen- Rep. Denny Heck and Rep. Peter Welch - seated during a hearing.
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

It's the second week of public testimony before members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, including Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Impeachment Witnesses Shed Light On Giuliani's Role In Ukraine

By Nov 19, 2019

Updated at 8:40 p.m ET

Two witnesses called by Republicans in the House impeachment inquiry testified Tuesday, indicating they had reservations over the content of President Trump's July 25th phone call with the president of Ukraine, and his desire to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.