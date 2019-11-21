Reporter Debrief: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's Role In Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik represents New York's 21st district, which stretches from Lake Ontario in the West to Lake Champlain in the East. A Republican, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she took office in 2015.

Like Vermont Representative Peter Welch, she is a member of the House Intelligence committee and has been taking an active role in this month's impeachment inquiry hearings. Unlike Representative Welch, she has been a fierce defender of the President in the hearings, tangling repeatedly with Democratic Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

Brian Mann, Adirondack bureau chief for North Country Public Radio spoke to VPR's Mitch Wertlieb about Representative Stefanik and the role she's played in the inquiry.