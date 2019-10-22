Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Reporter Debrief: Perception Of Vermont's Dairy Industry, And Farmers Who Live It

By & 28 seconds ago
  • Cows outside
    VPR reporter John Dillon joined 'Vermont Edition' to talk about his recent reporting on the state's dairy industry.
    John Dillon / VPR

One takeaway from the Rural Life Survey conducted by VPR and Vermont PBS is how closely tied the dairy industry is to the state's self-image. Dairy is a cultural touchstone, but it's also an industry in decline.

VPR's John Dillon joined Vermont Edition to discuss the recent survey findings and his reporting on the dairy industry.

Read/listen to John's latest story: Surveyed Vermonters See Dairy As Key To State's Identity, But Farmers Say It's A Struggle [Oct. 22]

John has also been working with a team at Vermont PBS to produce a short video series on the future of farming. Thet visited with two farm families to hear firsthand the challenges and opportunities for dairy in Vermont. That series begins on Vermont PBS on Nov. 18.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
This Land
Dairy Industry
Food & Agriculture
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Surveyed Vermonters See Dairy As Key To State's Identity, But Farmers Say It's A Struggle

By 8 hours ago
A man stands in a field wearing a red shirt
John Dillon / VPR

More than 90% of those surveyed in the new VPR-Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey said the dairy industry is "somewhat important" or "very important" to Vermont, yet this treasured way of life is in serious trouble.

New Poll From VPR And Vermont PBS Explores Challenges And Opportunities Of Rural Life

By Oct 21, 2019
Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have released the full results of a joint statewide poll that explores Vermonters' assessment of life in rural Vermont today and prospects for the future.
Graphic: Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

Colchester, Vt.—Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have released the full results of a joint statewide poll that explores Vermonters’ assessment of life in rural Vermont today and prospects for the future.

Despite Overall Sense of Optimism About The Future, Many Vermonters Feel Isolated

By & 4 hours ago
A farm in a field.
miroslav_1 / iStock

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, were released Monday morning. Many Vermonters feel optimistic about the future, but some are lacking a strong sense of community.  At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion on isolation and loneliness.

Parsing The Vermont Rural Life Survey Results

By , & Oct 20, 2019
This Land in green text. The changing story of rural Vermont, in black text.
Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, will be released Monday morning. At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion of the results with Castleton University political science professor Rich Clark.  

Agri-Mark Dairy Co-Op To Impose Penalty On Farms That Make Too Much Milk

By Oct 17, 2019
Cows munching on feed
John Dillon / VPR

The region's largest dairy cooperative will impose a new pricing system in January in an effort to curb excess milk production.