Reporter Debrief: An Update On COVID-19 Presence At Gov. Scott's Press Briefings

It was announced late Tuesday that Gov. Phil Scott and several members of his administration were potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus at the twice weekly COVID-19 press briefing. As of Wednesday, Scott tested negative, but will be tested again early next week. This segment, we check in with a member of the press corps who attends these briefings in-person about the situation.

Our guest is:

Calvin Cutler, political reporter at WCAX

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

