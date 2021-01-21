Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Reporter Debrief: An Update On COVID-19 Presence At Gov. Scott's Press Briefings

By & 1 hour ago
  • Room with few people and cameras.
    WCAX reporter Calvin Cutler attends Gov. Scott's twice weekly press briefings in-person almost every week.
    Calvin Cutler / Courtesy

It was announced late Tuesday that Gov. Phil Scott and several members of his administration were potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus at the twice weekly COVID-19 press briefing. As of Wednesday, Scott tested negative, but will be tested again early next week. This segment, we check in with a member of the press corps who attends these briefings in-person about the situation. 

Our guest is:

  • Calvin Cutler, political reporter at WCAX 

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Phil Scott

Related Content

Gov. Scott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Be Tested Again Tuesday

By VPR Staff Jan 19, 2021
Phil scott at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Updated 12:39 p.m. 1/21/2021

Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday afternoon that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Scott is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.

Vermont Reports 124 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

By VPR Staff 21 hours ago
A sign reading bring on the snow, let's go 2021, mask up VT in front of a ski mountain
Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the governor's COVID-19 test and more for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Current, Deadly U.S. Coronavirus Surge Has Peaked, Researchers Say

By 10 hours ago

The devastating fall and winter wave of coronavirus infections that is causing so much misery across the U.S. appears to have finally peaked, according to several researchers who are closely tracking the virus.

While another surge remains possible, especially with new, more infectious variants on the horizon, the number of new daily infections in the current wave appears to have hit a high in the past week or two and has been steadily declining in most states since, the researchers say.