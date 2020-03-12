Related Program: 
Reporter Debrief: Vermont's Coronavirus Response So Far

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters about the coronavirus Thursday, Mar. 12, in Burlington before bottles of hand sanitizer.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press

Vermont is continuing to face the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Late Wednesday state health officials announced a second case in Vermont. Organizations like schools and universities are undertaking drastic changes to blunt the impact of what is now officially a global pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors shares the latest on the virus and the response in Vermont.

Listen for the latest on:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Announces Second Coronavirus Case

By 21 hours ago
A sign for the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Vermont now has two cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. A Chittenden County man in his 70s tested positive for the disease and is currently hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, the health department said Wednesday night.

Vermont Colleges Closing Campuses In Response To Coronavirus

By 4 hours ago
Vermont Law School sign on a fall day in October 2012.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press FIle

Updated 4:10 p.m. 3/12/2020

More Vermont colleges and universities have announced schedule disruptions to campus-based classes as a precautionary measure over COVID-19. While there are no reported cases thus far on any Vermont campuses, Sterling College, St. Michael's College and Vermont Law School, plus all schools in the Vermont State College system, have joined the list of schools extending spring breaks and moving to all online instruction, at least for the next few weeks.

Coronavirus FAQ: The U.S. Ban On Travel From Europe, Explained

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 2:10 p.m.

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from several European nations starting at midnight Friday in a bid to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. Here's a look at what that means and who will be affected:

Who's affected

Answers To Some Frequently Asked Questions About The Coronavirus

By VPR Staff Mar 6, 2020
A lab kit with test tubes.
Centers For Disease Control via Associated Press

Updated 11 a.m. 3/11/2020

As evidenced by the avalanche of responses to VPR's brief survey about the new coronavirus, you all have a lot of questions. Here are some answers and resources.