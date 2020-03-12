Reporter Debrief: Vermont's Coronavirus Response So Far

Vermont is continuing to face the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Late Wednesday state health officials announced a second case in Vermont. Organizations like schools and universities are undertaking drastic changes to blunt the impact of what is now officially a global pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors shares the latest on the virus and the response in Vermont.

Listen for the latest on:

The second confirmed COVID-19 case in Vermont, in a patient at UVVMC in Burlington.

Updates on the first confirmed case in Vermont, in a Bennington man in "serious but stable" condition.

Other closures and cancellations in Vermont, from college campuses to Free Cone Day

How child care centers are balancing precautions with state-mandated staffing ratios.

What nursing homes and assisted care facilities are doing to safeguard residents.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.