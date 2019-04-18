Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Reporter Garrett Graff: What We've Learned From The Mueller Report

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was released Thursday, April 18, 2019.
    Jon Elswick / AP

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Trump-Russia investigation was released Thursday, April 18. We're talking with Vermont journalist and author Garrett Graff, who's reported on Mueller for more than a decade and followed the Special Counsel from the beginning, on what we've learned from reading Mueller's own words and seeing the redacted report.

In late March Attorney General William Barr released a summary of the special counsel's report, stating that Mueller did not establish coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Though Barr in his summary noted the Mueller report “does not exonerate” Trump, the attorney general stated the findings were "not sufficient" to pursue charges of obstruction of justice.

Graff has covered the special counsel for years and wrote a book about Mueller’s years leading the FBI.

He joins Vermont Edition to discuss what we've learned from reading Mueller's report and how the report lines up with Barr's conclusions. 

Disclosure: Graff is a member of VPR's Board of Directors.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Robert Mueller

