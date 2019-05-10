Reporters Roundtable: Fate Of Key Bills Still Undecided As Session Nears Its Close

Live call-in discussion: The 2019 legislative session is entering its final days, but the outcome of many key bills remain up in the air. We’re hosting a reporters roundtable looking at these issues, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, paid family leave, water quality funding and a tax-and-regulate marijuana plan.

Joining us are VPR's Peter Hirschfeld, Xander Landen of VTDigger and April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.