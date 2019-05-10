Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Reporters Roundtable: Fate Of Key Bills Still Undecided As Session Nears Its Close

By & 35 minutes ago
  • An aerial shot of the House floor on the opening day of the Vermont Legislature in 2019.
    An aerial shot of the House floor on the opening day of the Vermont Legislature in 2019.
    Oliver Parini / For VPR

Live call-in discussion: The 2019 legislative session is entering its final days, but the outcome of many key bills remain up in the air. We’re hosting a reporters roundtable looking at these issues, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, paid family leave, water quality funding and a tax-and-regulate marijuana plan.

Joining us are VPR's Peter Hirschfeld, Xander Landen of VTDigger and April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Ask Bob: The Lowdown On How Long Legislative Sessions Last In Vermont

By , & 12 hours ago
A splitscreen of the Statehouse at left in winter and at right in spring
Taylor Dobbs (left), Emily Alfin Johnson (right) / VPR File

We're getting down to the final weeks of the 2019 Vermont legislative session, which got us wondering: How long do sessions usually last? What controls the length of a session? Are sessions longer today than they were in 1860s, or the even the 1960s?

House Democrats' Angst Over $15 Minimum Wage Prompts Search For Compromise

By May 7, 2019
The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse against blue sky
Ric Cengeri / VPR File

As leaders in the Vermont House of Representatives struggle to galvanize support for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, some lawmakers have begun pushing for a less aggressive alternative.