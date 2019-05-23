Related Program: 
Reporters Share The Latest From The Statehouse

By & 42 minutes ago
  • As the first year of the biennium comes to a close,
    As the first year of the biennium comes to a close, "Vermont Edition" looks at what was accomplished at the Statehouse.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont's Legislative session comes to a close, the House and Senate have negotiated and modified bills in the hopes of getting them to the Governor's desk. We’ll hear from some of the state's top political reporters on the last-minute maneuvering that took place in Montpelier.

Joining Vermont Edition to discuss what got done and what didn't in this session are:

Post your questions or comments about the legislative session below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

Gov. Scott On The Close Of The 2019 Legislative Session

By & May 22, 2019
Gov. Phil Scott faces decisions about which bills to sign, veto or allow to become legislation without a signature.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As the legislative session comes to a close, some of the most widely-watched bills are nearing the finish line in Montpelier – including minimum wage, paid family leave, and a bill preserving abortion rights. We're talking to Gov. Phil Scott, who faces a number of decisions on whether to sign, veto, or allow legislation to pass without his signature.

Vt. Lawmakers Now On Board With Using Existing Revenues To Fund Water Quality Efforts

By May 21, 2019
An aerial view of Lake Champlain
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

After considering a variety of new taxes to fund water quality efforts in Vermont, lawmakers now say they can clean up the state’s waterways without raising a dime.

Not So Fast: Vermont Legislature Delays Adjournment For 2019, Back At It Next Week

By & May 17, 2019
A planner with a spot for each day of the week, set on a purple background
csy302 / iStock

Vermont lawmakers have been putting in long hours at the Statehouse this week, trying to wrap up work on a number of complex policy bills. While the Legislature had been hoping to adjourn this weekend, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said they're going to have to come back for at least a couple days next week.