Reporters Share The Latest From The Statehouse

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont's Legislative session comes to a close, the House and Senate have negotiated and modified bills in the hopes of getting them to the Governor's desk. We’ll hear from some of the state's top political reporters on the last-minute maneuvering that took place in Montpelier.

Joining Vermont Edition to discuss what got done and what didn't in this session are:

Colin Meyn, VTDigger managing editor

Kevin McCallum, Seven Days reporter

Peter Hirschfeld, VPR Reporter

Post your questions or comments about the legislative session below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.