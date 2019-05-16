Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Republican Leaders Take Stock Of The 2019 Legislative Session

By & 7 minutes ago
  • The House floor during opening day of the Vermont Legislature on Jan. 9, 2019. We're talking with Republican leaders in the statehouse to get their thoughts as the legislative session nears its end.
    The House floor during opening day of the Vermont Legislature on Jan. 9, 2019. We're talking with Republican leaders in the statehouse to get their thoughts as the legislative session nears its end.
    Oliver Parini / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers are wrapping up the legislative session and we're talking with Republican leaders in the House and Senate about what they want to accomplish in their final days in Montpelier. 

Senate Republican leader Sen. Joe Benning of Caledonia and House Minority Leader Rep. Pattie McCoy of Rutland join Vermont Edition to discuss the status of minimum wage, gun control, marijuana regulation and other bills.

And they'll share their thoughts on what progress has - or hasn't - been made on making Vermont a more affordable state.

Share your questions for Vermont's Republican leaders below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Pattie McCoy
Joe Benning
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Vermont Tech Leaders Say 'Cloud Tax' Could Darken Prospects For Industry Growth

By May 8, 2019
An aerial shot of the House floor on the opening day of the Vermont Legislature in 2019.
Oliver Parini / For VPR

House lawmakers have finally landed on a proposal to fund water quality efforts in Vermont, but leaders in the state's technology industry say the plan could put a damper on a growing sector of the Vermont economy.

House Democrats' Angst Over $15 Minimum Wage Prompts Search For Compromise

By May 7, 2019
The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse against blue sky
Ric Cengeri / VPR File

As leaders in the Vermont House of Representatives struggle to galvanize support for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, some lawmakers have begun pushing for a less aggressive alternative.

GOP Leaders In Vermont Legislature Lay Out Agenda With Diminished Membership

By Jan 17, 2019
Rep. Pattie McCoy sits in the Vermont House chamber, looking ahead with hands folded.
Oliver Parini / For VPR

Since the Civil War, there has never been a time when the Republican Party in Vermont has had so few members in both the House and the Senate. GOP leaders say this current situation has a profound impact on the role of the Republican caucuses at the Statehouse.