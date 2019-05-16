Republican Leaders Take Stock Of The 2019 Legislative Session

Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers are wrapping up the legislative session and we're talking with Republican leaders in the House and Senate about what they want to accomplish in their final days in Montpelier.

Senate Republican leader Sen. Joe Benning of Caledonia and House Minority Leader Rep. Pattie McCoy of Rutland join Vermont Edition to discuss the status of minimum wage, gun control, marijuana regulation and other bills.

And they'll share their thoughts on what progress has - or hasn't - been made on making Vermont a more affordable state.

Share your questions for Vermont's Republican leaders below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.