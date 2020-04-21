Responding To COVID-19 On The Local Level

How one town government is responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Plus, covering prisons during a pandemic, and a traffic jam to protest the proposed closure of three state college campuses.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Click below:

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.