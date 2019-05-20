Responding To The Human Population's Global Impact

Live call-in discussion: With an estimated one million species facing the threat of extinction driven by human activity, is now the time to think seriously about getting a handle on skyrocketing global population? We're talking about human population, its impact on the planet and what can be done.

We're joined by William Ryerson, president of the South-Burlington-based Population Media Center, and by Jon Erickson, professor of sustainability science and policy at UVM's Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources. We'll also hear from Robert Fireovid, executive director of Better (Not Bigger) Vermont.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast on Monday, May 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.