Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Responding To The Human Population's Global Impact

By & 30 minutes ago
  • In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, plastic bottles and other garbage float in the river Drina near Visegrad, eastern Bosnia-Herzegovina.
    In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, plastic bottles and other garbage float in the river Drina near Visegrad, eastern Bosnia-Herzegovina.
    Eldar Emric / AP

Live call-in discussion: With an estimated one million species facing the threat of extinction driven by human activity, is now the time to think seriously about getting a handle on skyrocketing global population? We're talking about human population, its impact on the planet and what can be done.

We're joined by William Ryerson, president of the South-Burlington-based Population Media Center, and by Jon Erickson, professor of sustainability science and policy at UVM's Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources. We'll also hear from Robert Fireovid, executive director of Better (Not Bigger) Vermont.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast on Monday, May 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment

Related Content

1 Million Animal And Plant Species Are At Risk Of Extinction, U.N. Report Says

By & May 6, 2019

Up to 1 million of the estimated 8 million plant and animal species on Earth are at risk of extinction — many of them within decades — according to scientists and researchers who produced a sweeping U.N. report on how humanity's burgeoning growth is putting the world's biodiversity at perilous risk.

Focusing Attention On Overpopulation

By & Apr 28, 2015
Pablo Lopez Luz / "Overdevelopment, Overpopulation, Overshoot"

Every day, the world's population increases by more than 200,000 people. There are now over 7 billion people who call this increasingly crowded planet home. Whatever you think about that, this level of population growth is fundamentally changing the world - with big impacts on the environment and on human society.