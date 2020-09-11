Related Program: 
A Restaurant's Recipe For Success: Add Artists

How a Rutland restaurant is hoping to attract diners — and support artists. Plus, a carbon emissions bill headed to Governor Scott, a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots, and the continued saga of the Burlington pit.

Rutland Restaurant Teams Up With Vermont Artists To Entice Diners

The pandemic and resulting social distancing requirements have turned the restaurant industry in Vermont and elsewhere upside-down. Across the state, businesses have been exploring new ways of enticing people to dine out.

Burlington Sues Downtown Mall Developers Over Stalled Project

The city of Burlington is suing the developers of a long-stalled mall revitalization project in the heart of downtown.

Unpacking Vermont's Newest Climate Change Legislation

A bill requiring Vermont to significantly reduce its carbon emissions is now before Gov. Phil Scott. The House passed the Global Warming Solutions Act on Wednesday, sending it to the governor, where it faces a possible veto.