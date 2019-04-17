Riding Through The Rust Belt With Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is back on the presidential campaign trail, and he’s focusing on states that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. This past weekend, Sanders swung through Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Seven Days staff writer and political editor Paul Heintz went along on that trip, and his account is the cover story of the paper's issue this week.

Heintz said by focusing on these states, Sanders hopes to prove he could beat Trump in the general election in 2020.

