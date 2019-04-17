Related Program: 
Riding Through The Rust Belt With Sen. Bernie Sanders

By 1 hour ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is back on the presidential campaign trail, and he’s focusing on states that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. This past weekend, Sanders swung through Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Sunday, part of a weekend campaign swing through several Rust Belt states.
Credit Keith Srakocic / Associated Press

Seven Days staff writer and political editor Paul Heintz went along on that trip, and his account is the cover story of the paper's issue this week.

Read more from Seven Days: "Bernin' Rubber: Inside Sanders' Rust Belt Road Trip"

Heintz said by focusing on these states, Sanders hopes to prove he could beat Trump in the general election in 2020.

Heintz spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

