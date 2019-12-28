Ringing in the New Year

Previews of the huge number of local music performance this week, and also a recap of some of our favorites from 2019.

This program will air on Sunday December 29th from 7 - 9 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

First Night North will be happening all around St. Johnsbury on December 21st, and will feature many musical performances, including Ben Patton, Jon Gailmor, Colin McCaffrey, Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, the Bayley-Hazen Boys, Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie, Annie and the Hedonists, Windborne, Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, Newark Balkan Chorus, and Fifth Business The Young Tradition touring group will present a concert at the Barre Opera House on Saturday January 4th. The Village Harmony Alumni Group will perform this week on Saturday January 4th at 3 p.m. at Heartbeet in Hardwick, and on Sunday January 5th at Christ Church Taplin Auditorium, also at 3 p.m. On New Year's Eve, Dave Keller will be performing a special early evening seated concert at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, accompanied by his longtime bandmate Ira Friedman on piano. Doors open at 5, music begins at 5:30 p.m. The Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration will be happening around the town on Saturday January 4th, and will feature all kinds of activities, and musician and storyteller Tim Jennings, Morris Dancing by The Midnight Capers, Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane, Bella and the Notables in the Willey Building, and the Irish band Gypsy Reel. Steph Pappas will be playing from 5-6 p.m. at Radio Bean in Burlington on new years eve. At the Unitarian Church Hall, Derby Line On Sunday, January 5th at 3 PM, the Decadent Dessert Sacred Harp sing will be followed by a potluck featuring favourite desserts. The Palmer St. Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh presents the Revenants on Friday January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Cindy Mangsen and Steve Gillette will be performing at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday January 4th at 8 p.m. There will be a Contra Dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday, January 17th at 8 p.m. Luke Donforth calls to live music by Honey in the Hive. >The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on January 4, featuring Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with the band Spintuition. The dancing begins at 8 p.m. The dance also hosts a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30 p.m.