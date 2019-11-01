Related Program: 
Rivers Continue To Rise As Vermont Floods From Halloween Storm

By VPR Staff 36 minutes ago
  • A high brown river under blue cloudy sky.
    Lewis Creek in Hinesburg floods Friday morning. While the rain stopped overnight, Vermont Emergency Management is warning that water will continue to rise.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

As roads and schools closed Friday due to flooding from a Halloween night storm, state emergency officials warned Vermont residents to stay wary of high water.

While the rain stopped by Friday morning, Vermont Emergency Management said some main stream rivers still hadn't crested.

Mike Utton, with the town of Worcester, said he was up at 4 a.m. to deal with the storm's effects.

"The road commissioner went out and checked and called us all in," Utton told VPR's Pete Hirschfeld at 9 a.m. Friday, at the town's gravel pile.

Utton noted a number of washouts and closures as a result of flooding in Worcester, and looked ahead to what was in store for the rest of the day:

"West Hill is our priority right now," Utton said, "and then we'll go around and check, see what's worse and go from there."

Here's some of what we have been seeing on social media today related to Vermont flooding

Local authorities are warning residents not to drive through any standing water:

The 11 a.m. storm update sent by Vermont Emergency Management said that the state's swiftwater rescue team, as well as other local teams, had responded to motorists and residents needing assistance.

Southern Vermont Technical Rescue had posted on Facebook this morning that they were heading north to help out in affected areas. 

Green Mountain Power said more than 21,000 customers had lost power by Friday morning.

Vermont Emergency Management also included the following safety warning regarding power lines and power loss in its 11 a.m. update: 

"Please never touch a downed power line, and when clearing debris ensure it is not touching a power line.

"Should you lose power, never use a generator indoors – only outside away from windows, doors, vents, or anything else through which carbon monoxide could enter the home."

Thursday's weather phenomena broke two records:

And farmers at the Intervale in Burlington are looking for help to save their crops before the Winooski River jumps its banks:

This post will be updated.

