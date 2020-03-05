Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Road Ahead For Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden

By & Mar 5, 2020
  • Bernie Sanders points and grimaces, left, and Joe Biden smiles, right, at their respective debate stage lecterns.
    Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in a Feb. 25 debate in South Carolina. What's ahead for the two main contenders in the Democratic presidential primary?
    Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Super Tuesday is behind us. And the field of Democratic presidential contenders has narrowed. We'll look at what lies ahead for the two remaining major candidates: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Plus, a preview of next week's Michigan primary. Sanders won the Great Lakes State in 2016. Will he manage to do it again this year?

Our guests are:

  • Eric Davis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Middlebury College
  • Zach Montellaro, campaign reporter for POLITICO
  • Jenna Johnson, national political correspondent for The Washington Post

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Mar. 5, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Campaign 2020
Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden
Government & Politics

Related Content

5 Takeaways From Super Tuesday And Joe Biden's Big Night

By Mar 4, 2020

The Democratic presidential contest is now a two-man race.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went into Super Tuesday the front-runner, but it was Joe Biden's night. The former vice president rode a surge of momentum out of his big win in South Carolina on Saturday and established himself squarely as the principal alternative to Sanders.

Biden Surges On Super Tuesday, Transforming Democratic Primary Into 2-Man Race

By Mar 4, 2020

Momentum and timing matter in politics — and both helped former Vice President Joe Biden mount a comeback against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who went into Super Tuesday with front-runner status after significant wins in early states.

After poor showings in some opening contests, Biden's campaign was seen by many as left for dead. On Tuesday he emerged as the chief alternative to Sanders.

The Democratic presidential race at one point had almost two dozen candidates, but now it's essentially a contest between two men representing dueling ideological poles of the party.

Liveblog For Vermont's Town Meeting Day, Super Tuesday

By VPR Staff Mar 2, 2020
Two people stand outside a village store.
Angela Evancie / VPR

The first Tuesday in March, at least in Vermont, always means one thing: Town Meeting Day. March 3 was also Super Tuesday, and Vermont was one of 14 states and one territory that held presidential primary contests.