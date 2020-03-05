The Road Ahead For Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden

Super Tuesday is behind us. And the field of Democratic presidential contenders has narrowed. We'll look at what lies ahead for the two remaining major candidates: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Plus, a preview of next week's Michigan primary. Sanders won the Great Lakes State in 2016. Will he manage to do it again this year?
Our guests are:
- Eric Davis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Middlebury College
- Zach Montellaro, campaign reporter for POLITICO
- Jenna Johnson, national political correspondent for The Washington Post
Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Mar. 5, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.