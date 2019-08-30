Road Rules: Keeping Everyone Safe On Vermont's Highways

Live call-in discussion: There have been 20 traffic crash fatalities in Vermont so far this year. That's down from 41 at this point last year. While highway safety officials are hopeful that the number remains low this year, they have other important concerns about our driving habits. We'll talk about those on Vermont Edition.

Joining us from the State Highway Safety Office, Behavioral Safety Unit, are Administrator Allison Laflamme and Law Enforcement Liaison Paul White. They'll discuss the consequences of driving more than 100 miles per hour on the interstate, speeding in construction zones and texting by drivers.

Post your thoughts or questions about highway safety below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.