Road Rules: Keeping Everyone Safe On Vermont's Highways

By & 20 minutes ago
  • Heading into the Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police hope that everyone exhibits safe driving habits.
Live call-in discussion: There have been 20 traffic crash fatalities in Vermont so far this year. That's down from 41 at this point last year. While highway safety officials are hopeful that the number remains low this year, they have other important concerns about our driving habits. We'll talk about those on Vermont Edition.

Joining us from the State Highway Safety Office, Behavioral Safety Unit, are Administrator Allison Laflamme and Law Enforcement Liaison Paul White. They'll discuss the consequences of driving more than 100 miles per hour on the interstate, speeding in construction zones and texting by drivers.

Post your thoughts or questions about highway safety below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Move Over! Pedestrians, Cyclists And Drivers Sharing The Summer Road

Jun 10, 2019
Cyclists disembark from a bike ferry in South Hero, Vermont on a blue-sky day.
The sun's shining. The weather's warm. It's the perfect time for a bike ride or summer stroll. But as more drivers, cyclists and pedestrians take to our roads, sharing them becomes more of a challenge. We're talking about Vermont's "rules of the road," whether you're on four wheels, two wheels or on foot.

Following Recent Traffic Fatalities, Vermont Police Increase Presence On Roads

Aug 8, 2017
Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson speaks at a highway safety press conference in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon. Following recent fatalities on Vermont roads, Anderson says there will be a greater presence of state and local police on roadways.
Over a 48-hour period beginning this past weekend, eight people died in traffic accidents in various parts of the state. Vermont has rarely witnessed this many highway deaths in such a short period of time.

A Helmet Is Not Enough: Cycling Safety On Vt. Roads

Jun 14, 2017
When you're driving, how closely do you pay attention to the shoulders of the road? Cyclists and pedestrians are generally aware of how vulnerable they are in traffic, but distracted drivers can forget to be on the lookout.