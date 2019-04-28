Roadside Testing For Pot: What Can Be Measured And Where The Tech Stands

Live call-in discussion: The fate of the tax-and-regulate marijuana bill is up in the air as Gov. Phil Scott continues to insist on a roadside test for impairment. Many lawmakers and experts say no reliable test exists. We're talking about the political impasse and hearing about the science of what saliva tests can and can't determine.

VPR's Bob Kinzel updates us on where the legislation stands. We're also joined by Keith Humphreys, professor and section director for mental health policy in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University. He served as an advisor on drug policy for the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.