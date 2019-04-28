Related Program: 
Roadside Testing For Pot: What Can Be Measured And Where The Tech Stands

  • We're talking about roadside saliva tests - what's measurable and what isn't, and whether the test the Governor wants actually exists.
Live call-in discussion: The fate of the tax-and-regulate marijuana bill is up in the air as Gov. Phil Scott continues to insist on a roadside test for impairment. Many lawmakers and experts say no reliable test exists. We're talking about the political impasse and hearing about the science of what saliva tests can and can't determine.

VPR's Bob Kinzel updates us on where the legislation stands. We're also joined by Keith Humphreys, professor and section director for mental health policy in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University. He served as an advisor on drug policy for the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. 

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tax-And-Regulate Pot Debate: Scott Insists On Saliva Test, Key Lawmakers Say It Doesn't Exist

Key lawmakers say they have no faith in a roadside saliva test to determine driver impairment for marijuana
The fate of the tax-and-regulate marijuana legalization bill is uncertain at the Vermont Statehouse. While Gov. Phil Scott is insisting that the bill include a roadside saliva test to determine driver impairment, key lawmakers say no reliable test exists. 

Vermont Senate Gives Initial Approval To Bill Allowing Retail Sale Of Pot

By a vote of 23 to 5, the Vermont Senate gave its preliminary approval to a so-called tax-and-regulate marijuana bill Thursday. Under the bill, pot could be legally sold in retail outlets beginning in 2021.

Buying And Selling Cannabis (Legally): How Vermont's Tax-And-Regulate Rules Are Shaping Up

Lawmakers are drafting rules to regulate the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis. But what Vermont's rules will be and if there's support to make them law remains an open question.
Last year Vermont legalized the possession and personal use of small amounts of marijuana. Now Vermont lawmakers are drafting rules for a legal and regulated system to buy, sell and grow cannabis. We're looking at what's being proposed for commercial cannabis in Vermont.