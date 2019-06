I'll never forget a piece of graffiti that was prominent in downtown Brattleboro when I first moved here. It must have been considered art and not an eye sore, because no town or state official ever took it down. It said 'ROOT FOR THE UNDERDOG' - in letters six feet tall.

My wife and I moved here from Colorado, and we didn't have jobs waiting for us. We weren't returning to a hometown so we could have settled anywhere. But Brattleoboro attracted us for its celebration of things creative and weird – and its respect for the arts.