'The Rural World In All Its Fullness': Literary Magazine Highlights People Of Color, LGBTQ Voices

Living in rural areas can sometimes feel isolating, something that's especially true for less represented demographic groups, such as people who identify as LGBTQ or people of color. Now a Vermont literary magazine is re-launching to feature the voices, literature and art of those identities in rural places.

Joining the discussion at Vermont Edition today is Desmond Peeples, the publisher and editor-in-chief of Mount Island, a literary magazine for the voices of rural LGBTQ people and people of color.

Peeples writes in the introduction to the newly relaunched magazine that "I’ve kept at this publishing thing in one way or another, as often as not despite myself, because it just won’t stop mattering to me."

And Peeples is convinced it will matter to others as well.

