Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'The Rural World In All Its Fullness': Literary Magazine Highlights People Of Color, LGBTQ Voices

By , & 5 minutes ago
  • Mount Island, a literary magazine for rural LGBTQ Vermonters and people of color, re-launched with its fourth issue this month.
    Mount Island, a literary magazine for rural LGBTQ Vermonters and people of color, re-launched with its fourth issue this month.
    Mount Island, courtesy

Living in rural areas can sometimes feel isolating, something that's especially true for less represented demographic groups, such as people who identify as LGBTQ or people of color. Now a Vermont literary magazine is re-launching to feature the voices, literature and art of those identities in rural places. 

Relaunched this year with a new focus, Mount Island released its fourth issue on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Brattleboro Literary Festival.
Credit Mount Island

Joining the discussion at Vermont Edition today is Desmond Peeples, the publisher and editor-in-chief of Mount Island, a literary magazine for the voices of rural LGBTQ people and people of color.

Peeples writes in the introduction to the newly relaunched magazine that "I’ve kept at this publishing thing in one way or another, as often as not despite myself, because it just won’t stop mattering to me."

And Peeples is convinced it will matter to others as well.

Listen to the full interview about the fiction, poetry, art and commentary in Mount Island.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

The Ups And Downs Of Rural Life For LGBTQ Vermonters

By , & May 7, 2018
LGBTQ Vermonters can face unique challenges and needs in rural areas.
ukayacan / iStock

Vermont has been seen as a leader in equal rights for LGBTQ people, but queer Vermonters living in rural areas can face unique challenges, from accessing healthcare to aging well as a queer senior to finding support networks. We're talking about the needs and experiences of LGBTQ Vermonters in rural communities. 

'Brown 'n Out' Podcast Aims To Amplify Voices Of LGBTQ Vermonters Of Color

By Feb 13, 2018
Reggie Condra interviews JAG theater production company director Jarvis Green for Condra's new podcast, Brown 'n Out.

A new podcast aims to amplify the voices of LGBTQ Vermonters of color. It's called Brown 'n Out and it's hosted by Reggie Condra.

How Vermont's Drag Queens And Kings Are Breaking Drag Stereotypes

By & Jan 22, 2019
Drag queens Nikki Champagne, left, Shani (center), and drag king Trey Goodlay are among a new generation of drag performers playing with gender in novel ways.
James Buck / Kristen Scott / Inner Beauty Photography

Vermont’s drag scene has been around for decades, but now a generation of drag queens and drag kings are breaking stereotypes and finding new ways to play with gender on stage. We're talking about how Vermont's drag scene is evolving with new kinds of drag performances.