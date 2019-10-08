Related Program: 
Rutland Police Fatally Shoot Man, VSP Investigating Another Potentially Linked Homicide

By VPR News 5 hours ago
    Vermont State Police say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man involving Rutland City and Rutland Town police. Crime scene investigators were still gathering evidence this afternoon at 2 pm in front of the Rutland City Police Department.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Updated 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8

Vermont State Police are investigating in Rutland after local police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning. State police said Tuesday afternoon that they also discovered a man's body off Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury, which is now being investigated as a possible homicide with potential links to the earlier incident.

State police identified the man killed by Rutland police as Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland. He was in a parking lot off Evelyn Street and near the railroad tracks in downtown Rutland when he was fatally shot.

According to a VSP press release, Louras fired a gun at the Rutland City Police Department before he led officers on a pursuit:

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove by the Rutland City Police Department at about 5:30 a.m. and fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance of the building. No one was injured. Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was located, and a pursuit ensued, which culminated with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. The suspect was struck and injured, then transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers or civilians were hurt.

In a second VSP press release, police did not identify either the man found dead in Salisbury, or the officers involved in the shooting:

The name of the man found in Salisbury will be released following notification of next of kin and further investigation.

Per protocol, the Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. Their names are expected to be released Wednesday, Oct. 9. Once complete, the Vermont State Police investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

Multiple state police teams are taking part in the investigation, and VSP said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

State police are asking anyone with information to call 802-773-9101.

