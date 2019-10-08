Related Program: 
VPR News

Rutland Police Fatally Shoot Man, VSP Investigating Incident

By VPR News 1 minute ago
  • The Rutland City Police Department in September 2015.
    Vermont State Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man involving Rutland City and Rutland Town police.
    Nina Keck / VPR File

The Vermont State Police are investigating after a man in Rutland was shot and killed by local police.

According to a VSP press release, the fatal shooting took place Tuesday morning:

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove by the Rutland City Police Department at about 5:30 a.m. and fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance of the building. No one was injured. Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was located, and a pursuit ensued, which culminated with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. The suspect was struck and injured, then transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers or civilians were hurt.

Multiple state police teams are taking part in the investigation, and VSP said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Tags: 
VPR News
Criminal Justice & Public Safety

Related Content

Why Vermont Raised Its Juvenile Court Age Above 18 — And Why Mass. Might, Too

By Deborah Becker Oct 4, 2019

As Massachusetts considers changing the way it handles young criminal offenders, it is looking at what’s happening north — specifically, to Vermont.

Vermont is the first state to raise the age above 18 for when someone criminally charged goes to juvenile court, expanding what it’s doing in hundreds of lower level criminal cases now.

State Buildings Locked Down In Montpelier As Police Followed Up On Report Of Armed Person

By VPR News Aug 30, 2019
A police car on State Street in Montpelier
John Dillon / VPR

Montpelier was at somewhat of a standstill Friday as law enforcement followed up on reports of a person with a gun at Vermont state government buildings. As of late Friday afternoon, a lockdown of the state office complex had been lifted, but two state government buildings in Montpelier remained closed.

Vermont Attorney General Refiles Dismissed Murder Charge After Request From Governor

By & Sep 12, 2019
Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife at the family's home on Hyde Street in Burlington on Oct. 12. Just days before, on Oct. 7, he had self-reported to Burlington Police his involvement in a domestic violence incident.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has refiled a murder charge against a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George dismissed charges against Aita Gurung earlier this year, after the suspect's lawyers mounted an insanity defense.