Rutland Police Fatally Shoot Man, VSP Investigating Incident

The Vermont State Police are investigating after a man in Rutland was shot and killed by local police.

According to a VSP press release, the fatal shooting took place Tuesday morning:

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove by the Rutland City Police Department at about 5:30 a.m. and fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance of the building. No one was injured. Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was located, and a pursuit ensued, which culminated with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. The suspect was struck and injured, then transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers or civilians were hurt.

Multiple state police teams are taking part in the investigation, and VSP said they would provide more information as it becomes available.