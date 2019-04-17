Related Program: 
Rutland Pop-Up Exhibit Brings The Arcade To The Art Gallery

By & 52 minutes ago
  • A child looks on as a duo play the 1988
    A child looks on as a duo play the 1988 "Operation Thunderbolt" arcade game during the April 7, 2019 opening of the "Dream Machine II Arcade Exhibit" in Rutland.
    Nick Grandchamp, courtesy

You're just as likely to run into a game of Pac-Man or Street Fighter II today in the basement of a diehard collector of retro 1980s arcade games as you are to play one in the corner of a pizza parlor or bowling alley. But one Rutland collector is putting more than a dozen of the machines together in a pop-up exhibit showcasing the games, their history and the value of playing together.

Nick Grandchamp is the co-creator of the Dream Machine II Arcade Exhibit at the West Street Gallery at 150 West St. in Rutland.

Two kids play a game of Pac-Man at the Dream Machine II Arcade Exhibit during the April 7, 2019 opening.
Credit Nick Grandchamp, courtesy

The “pop-up” exhibit offers a collection of classic arcade games that are free to play for all. It's open to the public Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. 

Exhibit co-creator Ben Bushman and Downtown Rutland Art curator Bill Ramage also worked to make the pop-up arcade exhibit happen. 

Grandchamp joins Vermont Edition to share how his hobby led to a gallery exhibit, why he thinks the games belong in an art gallery and the value of playing the games on the original machines and in a public space.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

