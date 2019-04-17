Rutland Pop-Up Exhibit Brings The Arcade To The Art Gallery

You're just as likely to run into a game of Pac-Man or Street Fighter II today in the basement of a diehard collector of retro 1980s arcade games as you are to play one in the corner of a pizza parlor or bowling alley. But one Rutland collector is putting more than a dozen of the machines together in a pop-up exhibit showcasing the games, their history and the value of playing together.

Nick Grandchamp is the co-creator of the Dream Machine II Arcade Exhibit at the West Street Gallery at 150 West St. in Rutland.

The “pop-up” exhibit offers a collection of classic arcade games that are free to play for all. It's open to the public Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m.

Exhibit co-creator Ben Bushman and Downtown Rutland Art curator Bill Ramage also worked to make the pop-up arcade exhibit happen.

Grandchamp joins Vermont Edition to share how his hobby led to a gallery exhibit, why he thinks the games belong in an art gallery and the value of playing the games on the original machines and in a public space.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.