Sabouyouma Performs On 'Live From The Fort'

On Thursday May 2nd, 2019 Sabouyouma, led by Guinean-born Ousmane Camara & Senegalese percussionist Assane Coly, brought their high energy 7-piece polyrhythmic Afro-Funk groove machine for a set in Stetson Studio One on Vermont Public Radio's 'Live From The Fort'.
Sabouyouma is:
Ousmane Camara - Vocals & Balafon
Assane Coly & Djembe & Dundun
Adina Ford - Balafon & Cassinet
Graham Lambert - Guitar
Dan Bishop - Bass
Jesse Rosenfield - Drums
Joshua Morse - Melodica & Persussion
The Set:
- "The Mané"
- "Kalirah"
- "Bowama"
- "I Kanakasi"
- "Dauga"
- "Harri"
- "Freedom"
- "Jollie"
* All Songs Written By Sabouyouma
