Sabouyouma Performs On 'Live From The Fort'

On Thursday May 2nd, 2019 Sabouyouma, led by Guinean-born Ousmane Camara & Senegalese percussionist Assane Coly, brought their high energy 7-piece polyrhythmic Afro-Funk groove machine for a set in Stetson Studio One on Vermont Public Radio's 'Live From The Fort'.

Sabouyouma is:

Ousmane Camara - Vocals & Balafon

Assane Coly & Djembe & Dundun

Adina Ford - Balafon & Cassinet

Graham Lambert - Guitar

Dan Bishop - Bass

Jesse Rosenfield - Drums

Joshua Morse - Melodica & Persussion

The Set:

- "The Mané"

- "Kalirah"

- "Bowama"

- "I Kanakasi"

- "Dauga"

- "Harri"

- "Freedom"

- "Jollie"

* All Songs Written By Sabouyouma

