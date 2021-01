Join VPR for an hour of traditional and original takes on holiday songs from Vermont artists, like Dwight & Nicole, Julia Beerworth, Aaron Flinn and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals. Plus, we'll hear more about how to ring in 2021 with several virtual New Year's Eve festivals and events - like First Night North and Highlight House Party - that will bring your favorite Vermont musicians, bands, performers and speakers directly to you via live-streaming.