Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music

Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 29

    An abundance of new tracks from Vermont artists abound, like Pete's Posse, Luminous Crush, Clever Girls and Glorious Leader.
    Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

This episode of Safe & Sound boasts tons of new music for 2021, including a track from a surf-guitar concept album about dolphins, a fresh song from Deejay Craig Mitchell's latest collaboration called San Mateo, plus new Jesse Taylor Band, Luminous Crush, Pete's Posse and Clever Girls!

 

Moira Smiley w/Sam Amidon - Days of War

Dan Bishop & Kevin Bloom - The Year Without A Summer

Emily Dumas - Open Window

Glorious Leader - Green Mountain Sun

The High Breaks - Sea Spray 

Justin LaPoint - Wide Open Spaces

Luminous Crush - Sweet Little Bird

Frank Richard - East West

Parhelion XIII - I See Thru You

Jesse Taylor Band - Adore You

Jade Relics - With You

Clever Girls - Baby Blue

Kingfisher - Creatures

San Mateo - Sorry Doesn't Dry These Tears

Pete’s Posse - Fine Times At Our House

Safe & Sound is supported by Patrick's World's Finest Granola.

Safe & Sound
VPR Music

Burlington Nonprofit Trying 'To Preserve And Promote Vermont-Made Music' Through Pandemic

By Nov 21, 2020
A studio with cameras, microphones, sound equipment, and bright lights with members of a band tuning their instruments.
Bryant Denton / VPR

  

It's a 70-degree night in November in Vermont, which compared to most 2020 headlines, is somehow still remarkable. What's more interesting though, is the fact that I'm witnessing a band warm up for soundcheck right in front of me.

Safe & Sound: Vermont Music And Spoken Word For MLK Jr Day

By Jan 15, 2021
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

MLK Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 18. In this episode of Safe & Sound, we'll focus on songs and spoken word that raise awareness around social and racial inequality and songs of hope.

Join VPR this Saturday at 6 p.m., and hear Vermont artists recorded by Deejay Craig Mitchell last year for the special Safe & Sound episodes titled, Vermont Voices For Change. In those episodes, Mitchell asked Vermont artists of color to talk about their own experiences with racial injustices living and working in the state. Hear songs and spoken word from A2VT, Matthew Evan Taylor, KeruBo, 99 Neighbors, Ferene Paris Meyer, Deejay Craig Mitchell, Reuben Jackson, Dwight & Nicole, Myra Flynn and  more.

Safe & Sound, Ep. 25: Holiday Tunes, Made In Vermont

By Dec 26, 2020
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

Join VPR for an hour of traditional and original takes on holiday songs from Vermont artists, like Dwight & Nicole, Julia Beerworth, Aaron Flinn and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals. Plus, we'll hear more about how to ring in 2021 with several virtual New Year's Eve festivals and events - like First Night North and Highlight House Party -  that will bring your favorite Vermont musicians, bands, performers and speakers directly to you via live-streaming.