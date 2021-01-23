Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 29

This episode of Safe & Sound boasts tons of new music for 2021, including a track from a surf-guitar concept album about dolphins, a fresh song from Deejay Craig Mitchell's latest collaboration called San Mateo, plus new Jesse Taylor Band, Luminous Crush, Pete's Posse and Clever Girls!
Moira Smiley w/Sam Amidon - Days of War
Dan Bishop & Kevin Bloom - The Year Without A Summer
Glorious Leader - Green Mountain Sun
Justin LaPoint - Wide Open Spaces
Luminous Crush - Sweet Little Bird
Parhelion XIII - I See Thru You
San Mateo - Sorry Doesn't Dry These Tears
Pete’s Posse - Fine Times At Our House
Safe & Sound is supported by Patrick's World's Finest Granola.