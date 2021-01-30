Related Program: 
Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 30

    Lots of new releases again this week from bands like Owl Stars and Chicky Stoltz.
This episode of Safe & Sound: VPR's Celebration Of Vermont Music hops from folk to surf rock, atmospheric beats and Celtic music to pop in a musical spin around the state. These Vermont artists record all alone in home studios, like Chicky Stoltz and in Vermont studios, like Owl Stars and The Wet Ones!

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies - It’s Really Coming Down

Ida Mae Specker - Red Dust

The Wet Ones! - Mud Strut

Blackberry Bushes String Band - Same Mistake

The Young Love Scene - Honey

Chicky Stoltz - Electric Eye

Dominique Dodge - I Rose Early On A Misty Morning

Chad Hollister  - Eyes

Guest Policy - Shake It Till

Owl Stars - Before The Flood

Es-K - Amanita

Treetop Mansion - White Knuckles

Jericho Road Crew - Just A Waste of Time

JUPTR - Shapeshifter

tip/toe - Allclear

Hallowell - Another World, feat. Fran.Clemmons

Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 29

By Jan 23, 2021
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

This episode of Safe & Sound boasts tons of new music for 2021, including a track from a surf-guitar concept album about dolphins, a fresh song from Deejay Craig Mitchell's latest collaboration called San Mateo, plus new Jesse Taylor Band, Luminous Crush, Pete's Posse and Clever Girls!

Burlington Nonprofit Trying 'To Preserve And Promote Vermont-Made Music' Through Pandemic

By Nov 21, 2020
A studio with cameras, microphones, sound equipment, and bright lights with members of a band tuning their instruments.
Bryant Denton / VPR

  

It's a 70-degree night in November in Vermont, which compared to most 2020 headlines, is somehow still remarkable. What's more interesting though, is the fact that I'm witnessing a band warm up for soundcheck right in front of me.

Safe & Sound: Vermont Music And Spoken Word For MLK Jr Day

By Jan 15, 2021
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

MLK Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 18. In this episode of Safe & Sound, we'll focus on songs and spoken word that raise awareness around social and racial inequality and songs of hope.

Join VPR this Saturday at 6 p.m., and hear Vermont artists recorded by Deejay Craig Mitchell last year for the special Safe & Sound episodes titled, Vermont Voices For Change. In those episodes, Mitchell asked Vermont artists of color to talk about their own experiences with racial injustices living and working in the state. Hear songs and spoken word from A2VT, Matthew Evan Taylor, KeruBo, 99 Neighbors, Ferene Paris Meyer, Deejay Craig Mitchell, Reuben Jackson, Dwight & Nicole, Myra Flynn and  more.

Safe & Sound: A Celebration of Vermont Music, Ep. 27

By Jan 9, 2021
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

Plenty of new releases this week on Safe & Sound for the new year, including couchsleepers, Marcie Hernandez, Patti Casey and The Young Love Scene!