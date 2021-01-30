Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 30

This episode of Safe & Sound: VPR's Celebration Of Vermont Music hops from folk to surf rock, atmospheric beats and Celtic music to pop in a musical spin around the state. These Vermont artists record all alone in home studios, like Chicky Stoltz and in Vermont studios, like Owl Stars and The Wet Ones!
Mary McGinniss and the Selkies - It’s Really Coming Down
Blackberry Bushes String Band - Same Mistake
Dominique Dodge - I Rose Early On A Misty Morning
Treetop Mansion - White Knuckles
Jericho Road Crew - Just A Waste of Time
Hallowell - Another World, feat. Fran.Clemmons
