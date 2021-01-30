Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 30

MLK Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 18. In this episode of Safe & Sound, we'll focus on songs and spoken word that raise awareness around social and racial inequality and songs of hope.

Join VPR this Saturday at 6 p.m., and hear Vermont artists recorded by Deejay Craig Mitchell last year for the special Safe & Sound episodes titled, Vermont Voices For Change. In those episodes, Mitchell asked Vermont artists of color to talk about their own experiences with racial injustices living and working in the state. Hear songs and spoken word from A2VT, Matthew Evan Taylor, KeruBo, 99 Neighbors, Ferene Paris Meyer, Deejay Craig Mitchell, Reuben Jackson, Dwight & Nicole, Myra Flynn and more.