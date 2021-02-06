Related Program: 
Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 31

This episode of Safe & Sound features new tracks from Moonwake (Josh Weinstein’s project when he isn’t playing bass with Kat Wright) and Chipmunk Economy, the Brattleboro-area band that got back together after 10 years to create 10 new songs. Plus we'll get a behind-the-scenes look and listen into Peg Tassey’s new single, “Winter Comes,” complete with sounds of loons and crunching snow and ice.

Glorious Leader - Green Mountain Sun

Dwight & Nicole - The Next Go-Round

Moonwake - Kumiho

Myra Flynn - Shut Up & Kiss Me

Trey Anastasio and Page McConnell - Wingsuit

Jenny Jaron - Accumulate

John Townsend - The Storm

Omega Jade - Miss Simone

Marcie Hernandez - Winter

99 Neighbors - Champion (reprise)

Derek O'Kanos - So It Goes

Peg Tassey - Winter Comes

Robscure - Work In Progress

Richard Rouane and Beth Duquette - Ellie Brown

Chipmunk Economy - Listless

Steve Hartmann - You Are

