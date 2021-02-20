Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 33

This episode of Safe & Sound has Vermont music about dolphin adoration, monsters and shapeshifters, plus whiskey and spinning planets. We also get a behind-the-curtain glimpse of how Ripton artist Sarah King digs in to write her dark Americana folk ballads.
Dwight & Nicole - Round In Love
The High Breaks - Bottlenose Shadow
h.s. Whitecloud - This Great Day
Princess Nostalgia - Ugly Lovely
Duane Carleton - Long Way Down
John Andrew Quinn, feat. Julian Quinn and Chacha Ngunga - Ne Me Quitte Pas
Sarah King - Not Worth The Whisky
Francesca Blanchard - New Year's In Paris
Safe & Sound has support from Patrick's World's Finest Granola.