Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music

Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 33

By 36 minutes ago
  • A speaker cone with the words,
    Vermont musicians and performers have new releases to share! We'll hear new tunes from A2VT, Clever Girls, couchsleepers and Francesca Blanchard.
    Anna Ste. Marie

This episode of Safe & Sound has Vermont music about dolphin adoration, monsters and shapeshifters, plus whiskey and spinning planets. We also get a behind-the-curtain glimpse of how Ripton artist Sarah King digs in to write her dark Americana folk ballads.

Cricket Blue - Oracle

Dwight & Nicole - Round In Love

The High Breaks - Bottlenose Shadow

Listen Up Project - My Person

h.s. Whitecloud - This Great Day

Princess Nostalgia - Ugly Lovely

Duane Carleton - Long Way Down

John Andrew Quinn, feat. Julian Quinn and Chacha Ngunga - Ne Me Quitte Pas

Sarah King - Not Worth The Whisky

couchsleepers - Monsters

Clever Girls - Saturn

Ida Mae - The Only Thing

Rough Francis - Earthquake

JUPTR - Shapeshifter

Francesca Blanchard - New Year's In Paris

Peg Tassey - Winter Comes

A2VT - I'm A Soul Survivor

Safe & Sound has support from Patrick's World's Finest Granola.

Vermont Music
Safe & Sound

