Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music, ep. 33

This episode of Safe & Sound features new tracks from Moonwake (Josh Weinstein’s project when he isn’t playing bass with Kat Wright) and Chipmunk Economy, the Brattleboro-area band that got back together after 10 years to create 10 new songs. Plus we'll get a behind-the-scenes look and listen into Peg Tassey’s new single, “Winter Comes,” complete with sounds of loons and crunching snow and ice.