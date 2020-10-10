Safe & Sound: 'Events Enabler' Helps Create Live Show Experiences In A Former Outlet Mall

Safe & Sound is VPR's celebration of Vermont music and this week, we'll hear brand new music from REDAdmiral plus a 50-year-old nugget from The Thunderbolts.

Listen above to a conversation with Tim Cece from The Essex Experience. He tells us how he went from the Bernie Sanders campaign trail in March (he was an events coordinator) just as COVID-19 began to shut down large gatherings and how he used his skillset at the Essex Experience to help the venue serve up live and in-person performance experiences for patrons and fans of local music.

Also, read more about how a trio of teens in Stowe - who played in a band called The Thunderbolts - broke into the town's bell tower and caused some early rock-and-roll mischief, circa 1962.

Playlist:

Patti Casey - Highway Miles

Hand In Hand - Hegonay - Gwanuday

Milton Busker - Ordinary Day

Dominique Dodg- Tha mo Bhreacan Dubh f'on Dile

Erin Cassels-Brown - No Good Man

Casey Dubie - Confetti

The Thunderbolts - Hearts So Cold

Isaac French - All I Need

Troy Millette - Ghosts (Of What We Used To Be)

Cole Davidson - Fable

Ali-T - Wonderland

Nikki Matheson - Patchwork

Eben Ritchie - Bonjour

REDAdmiral - Medicine

Second Wind - Road Back To You

