Safe & Sound: 'Ghost-Buster Backpacks' And In-Person, Live Performances

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, we hear from a Vermont cidery that is keeping live performances going during the pandemic, plus music from Dwight & Nicole, Antara, couchsleepers, Clever Girls and a brand new track from Sarah King!

Listen above to a conversation with Mark Ray of Stowe Cider on how they've made the most of Vermont’s beautiful weather and kept a calendar full of live, in-person performances. Ray also shares innovative ways the cidery will re-introduce in-person performances as the weather gets colder.

Playlist:

Jamie Masefield - Old ‘55

Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats - Oh, Maple Creemee!

Conniption Fits - Money Goes

Antara - Directions

Couchsleepers - In My Head

Real Ova Deceit - Find The Art

Matthew Mercury - Dark City

Myra Flynn w/Gregory Douglass - Sure

The Grift - Stay Home, Drink Beer

Sabouyouma - Lamban

Christine Malcolm - Wooden Track Roller Coaster

Joshua Glass - Megaphone

Dwight & Nicole - The Next Go 'Round

Sarah King - Nightstand

Clever Girls - Spark

Zac Clark - All You're Gonna Do

