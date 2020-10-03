Safe & Sound: 'Ghost-Buster Backpacks' And In-Person, Live Performances

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, we hear from a Vermont cidery that is keeping live performances going during the pandemic, plus music from Dwight & Nicole, Antara, couchsleepers, Clever Girls and a brand new track from Sarah King!
Listen above to a conversation with Mark Ray of Stowe Cider on how they've made the most of Vermont’s beautiful weather and kept a calendar full of live, in-person performances. Ray also shares innovative ways the cidery will re-introduce in-person performances as the weather gets colder.
Playlist:
Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats - Oh, Maple Creemee!
Real Ova Deceit - Find The Art
Myra Flynn w/Gregory Douglass - Sure
The Grift - Stay Home, Drink Beer
Christine Malcolm - Wooden Track Roller Coaster
Dwight & Nicole - The Next Go 'Round
Zac Clark - All You're Gonna Do
