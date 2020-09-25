Safe & Sound: Keep 'Em Laughing

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, guest host Matthew Smith takes over the music playlist and talks to the owners of Vermont Comedy Club about how venues, whether they feature music or comedy, are handling indefinite closures and experimenting with the web during the ongoing pandemic.

Ruby, "Muted Greens"

Pro, "Dadbonics"

The Western Terrestrials, "Ethan Alien"

A conversation with Natalie Miller and Nathan Hartswick, co-owners of Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club. We heard about the club's podcast network, including Natalie's podcast, Settlers, with music by Brett Hughes, and Nathan's podcast, Duct Tape & Paper Clips, with 80s MacGyver music by Mark Daly.

Ben Patton and Michelle Sudarsano, "If They'd Had Flappers (Back In Shakespeare's Day)"

Cameron Clark, "Martha and Her Tin Solider"

A2VT, "Nalia"

Neko Case, "Hell On"

Pons, "Subliminal Messages"

The Nektones, "Send Me (Featuring Louis Mackey)"

Michael Roberts/Wooden Dinosaur, "Sensation"

Bow Thayer, "It's Time To Wake Up"

