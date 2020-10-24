Safe & Sound: Two-Song Sets From Vermont Artists

Safe & Sound is VPR's celebration of Vermont music. The episode, we’ll listen in to back-to-back tracks from Vermont artists at various stages in their musical lives.

Playlist:

Patti Casey: Highway Miles and Another Lucky Day

Gordon Stone with Breakaway: Monkey Wrench

Myra Flynn: Bones and Shut Up And Kiss Me

Anais Mitchell: 1984 and Woyaya

Chad Hollister: Sensitive PT Guy and Mama Knows

Amanda Gustafson with Wide Wail and Swale: Voodoo Camaro and Elevator

Kelly Ravin with Waylon Speed and Jaded Ravins: Smoke and Motorcycle Shop

Gregory Douglass: No Talk and Natural Light

Francesca Blanchard: Empty House and Ex-Girlfriend

Troy Millette: Enter Sandman and I Miss You

A2VT: Winooski My Town and Wave Your Flag

Ben Patton - If You Know Anybody