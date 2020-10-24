Safe & Sound: Two-Song Sets From Vermont Artists

Safe & Sound is VPR's celebration of Vermont music. The episode, we’ll listen in to back-to-back tracks from Vermont artists at various stages in their musical lives.
Playlist:
Patti Casey: Highway Miles and Another Lucky Day
Gordon Stone with Breakaway: Monkey Wrench
Myra Flynn: Bones and Shut Up And Kiss Me
Anais Mitchell: 1984 and Woyaya
Chad Hollister: Sensitive PT Guy and Mama Knows
Amanda Gustafson with Wide Wail and Swale: Voodoo Camaro and Elevator
Kelly Ravin with Waylon Speed and Jaded Ravins: Smoke and Motorcycle Shop
Gregory Douglass: No Talk and Natural Light
Francesca Blanchard: Empty House and Ex-Girlfriend
Troy Millette: Enter Sandman and I Miss You
A2VT: Winooski My Town and Wave Your Flag
Ben Patton - If You Know Anybody