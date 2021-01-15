Related Program: 
Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music

Safe & Sound: Vermont Music And Spoken Word For MLK Jr Day

  • A speaker cone with the words,
    This Saturday, join VPR for an hour of music and spoken word from local performers and poets, honoring the legacy of MLK, Jr.
    Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

MLK Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 18. In this episode of Safe & Sound, we'll focus on songs and spoken word that raise awareness around social and racial inequality and songs of hope.

Join VPR this Saturday at 6 p.m., and hear Vermont artists recorded by Deejay Craig Mitchell last year for the special Safe & Sound episodes titled, Vermont Voices For Change. In those episodes, Mitchell asked Vermont artists of color to talk about their own experiences with racial injustices living and working in the state. Hear songs and spoken word from A2VT, Matthew Evan Taylor, KeruBo, 99 Neighbors, Ferene Paris Meyer, Deejay Craig Mitchell, Reuben Jackson, Dwight & Nicole, Myra Flynn and  more.

Playlist:

Matthew Evan Taylor - Footfalls for Justice

Ariel Zevon with Shay Watson - Witness

Swale - Black Boys on Mopeds

Matthew Evan Taylor - Memorial Service 

Ferene Paris Meyer - My Black Queen

Myra Flynn - Color Me Love

Es-K - Our Generation

Ray Vega - The Struggle Continues

Sam Paulino & 99 Neighbors - Champion

Urian Hackney - The Lion’s Den

JUPTR - Good Enough

Willverine - Save The World  

Reuben Jackson - For Trayvon Martin

Tobe Ngwiwe - Make It Home

KeruBo - 40 Acres & A Mule

Deejay Craig Mitchell - Where Do I Go (G-Dubs remix)

Big Joe Burrell & The Unknown Blues Band - Going To New Orleans

Dominique Brown - Damien

Edwin Owusu - spoken word

Dwight & Nicole - Wait

Dave Keller, feat. Toussaint St. Negritude - I’m Gonna Let It Shine

A2VT - Lifting Up The World

