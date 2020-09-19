Safe & Sound: Vermont Voices For Change, Part Two

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, Deejay Craig Mitchell joins us for the hour with BIPOC Vermont musicians, students, performers and others, speaking first-hand about their experiences of racism, living and working in Vermont.

Mitchell speaks with Winooski, Vermont student and activist Evelyn Monje; entertainment personality and activist Phil Wills; singer/songwriter and activist Myra Flynn; Martha Mathis - Dean of Students at Norwich University, Vermont business owner, Ferene Paris Meyer of All Heart Inspirations and others.

Also in the hour, Sen. Patrick Leahy reflects on his friendship with the late Congressman, Rep. John Lewis. In his recollection, Leahy also refers to an incident of racism and what became known as "The Irasburg Affair," in 1968 in Vermont. Read more about that here from VT Digger and in a commentary from Tom Slayton on VPR.

Playlist:

Matthew Evan Taylor - "Why Can't We Breathe" and "Footfalls For Justice" from Say Their Names

Urian Hackney - Dub Tracks #7, #4 and #1

The NEKTones - "Got A Way"

Jenni Johnson - "Moonlight In Vermont" from Jenni Take 1s and 2s

Es-K - "16 Pads" and "9 Months"

Myra Flynn - "Feels Like The Sunshine" and "Mourning Time"

Rough Francis - "Urgent Care"

Craig Mitchell & Orange Factory - "It's Just Not Right"

JUPTR - "Good Enough"

The NEKTones - "Waiting For The Day"

