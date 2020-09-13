Safe & Sound: VPR's Celebration Of Vermont Music, Ep. 11

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, we'll also step inside one small Vermont recording studio on the morning of September 11, 2001 and hear from the studio engineer and the artist about their memories from that day.

Beerworth Sisters - Burning Light

Aaron Flinn & Salad Days - Take It Home

Leatherbound Books - A Thousand Tiny Pieces

Jamie Lee Thurston - Mystery On A Man

The Deli, Jansport J, Es-K - Lavapies

Gregory Douglass - The Valley

Ahkuba - Rise

Good Morning Gils - The View From Here

Red Hot Juba - Orology

Jarv & Thief - The Boiler Room

Reid Parsons - Alone

Jewelry Company - West 71st

Abby Sherman Band - The Road

Colin McCaffrey - Little Papa Dio

The Revenants - Whenever You're On My Mind