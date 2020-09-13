Safe & Sound: VPR's Celebration Of Vermont Music, Ep. 11

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, we'll also step inside one small Vermont recording studio on the morning of September 11, 2001 and hear from the studio engineer and the artist about their memories from that day.
Playlist:
Beerworth Sisters - Burning Light
Aaron Flinn & Salad Days - Take It Home
Leatherbound Books - A Thousand Tiny Pieces
Jamie Lee Thurston - Mystery On A Man
The Deli, Jansport J, Es-K - Lavapies
Gregory Douglass - The Valley
Ahkuba - Rise
Good Morning Gils - The View From Here
Red Hot Juba - Orology
Jarv & Thief - The Boiler Room
Reid Parsons - Alone
Jewelry Company - West 71st
Abby Sherman Band - The Road
Colin McCaffrey - Little Papa Dio
The Revenants - Whenever You're On My Mind