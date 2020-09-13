Related Program: 
Safe & Sound: A Celebration Of Vermont Music

Safe & Sound: VPR's Celebration Of Vermont Music, Ep. 11

By 1 hour ago
    This Saturday, join VPR for an hour of music from local performers.
    Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, we'll also step inside one small Vermont recording studio on the morning of September 11, 2001 and hear from the studio engineer and the artist about their memories from that day.

Playlist:

Beerworth Sisters - Burning Light
Aaron Flinn & Salad Days - Take It Home
Leatherbound Books - A Thousand Tiny Pieces
Jamie Lee Thurston - Mystery On A Man
The Deli, Jansport J, Es-K - Lavapies
Gregory Douglass - The Valley
Ahkuba  - Rise
Good Morning Gils - The View From Here
Red Hot Juba - Orology
Jarv & Thief - The Boiler Room
Reid Parsons  - Alone
Jewelry Company - West 71st
Abby Sherman Band - The Road
Colin McCaffrey - Little Papa Dio
The Revenants - Whenever You're On My Mind

Music on VPR
Safe & Sound
September 11

Safe & Sound: Vermont Voices For Change

By Deejay Craig Mitchell & Mary Engisch & Peter Engisch Aug 4, 2020
A close-up photo of a speaker with the words, "Safe & Sound."

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, Deejay Craig Mitchell co-produces the hour and shares BIPOC Vermont musicians and performers, speaking first-hand about their experiences of racism, living and working in Vermont. 