Safe & Sound: A World Of Music In Vermont

This episode shines a musical spotlight on Vermonters like Maiz Vargas, KeruBo and Damascus Kafumbe, whose musical influences stem from multicultural lived experiences and communities. These Vermont artists perform Latin rock, jazz, reggae and traditional music and they'll share their expertise and talents. Plus, we'll be treated to never-before-heard new releases from Vargas' band Mal Maiz and get a sneak peek at a project that KeruBo, is working on now!
Playlist:
Damascus Kafumbe - Let Me Seek You First
Damascus Kafumbe - Tomorrow May Never Come
Gogol Bordello - Start Wearing Purple
Seamus Egan - Welcome To Orwell
S.I.N. Sizzle - Rock Out, feat. Stacy Campbell
Mal Maiz - Yemaya
Production support for this episode from John Billingsley.
Safe & Sound has support from Patrick's World's Finest Granola.