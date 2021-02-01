Safety On The Slopes

Ski patrollers were among the first Vermonters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, high COVID-19 case numbers in January, a state park in Alburgh is growing, and high-tech cars on gravel roads.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR.