Safety On The Slopes

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Ski patrollers were among the first Vermonters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, high COVID-19 case numbers in January, a state park in Alburgh is growing, and high-tech cars on gravel roads.

'A Learning Process': Ski Patrolling Vermont's Resorts During A Pandemic

By 13 hours ago
A person in a face mask, ski helmet and red jacket with white crosses
Nina Keck / VPR

With thousands flocking to the slopes from states with high rates of infection, Vermont’s 1,300 registered ski patrollers – like everyone else – are having to figure out how to do their job safely.