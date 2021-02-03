Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Sam & Dave

By , & 32 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

David needed a cigarette, and Sam needed someone to talk to. Now they’re friends. Plus, COVID-19 and vaccine updates.

'He Needed A Cigarette...I Needed Somebody To Talk To': A COVID Friendship Story

By 11 hours ago
A young man with dark curly hair slings an arm around the shoulder of an older man in a blue shirt.
John Caceres, Courtesy

Sam Gallitano and David Parker are best friends. And their friendship happened, in part, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.