Related Program: 
VPR News

Sanders Campaign Makes Leadership Change in N.H.

By 3 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders - shown here speaking in Concord earlier in 2019 - has made some N.H. leadership campaign changes
    Sen. Bernie Sanders - shown here speaking in Concord earlier in 2019 - has made some N.H. leadership campaign changes
    Allegra Boverman for NHPR
Originally published on September 16, 2019 7:19 am

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign is changing who will lead his presidential effort in the crucial primary state of New Hampshire.

The Sanders campaign confirmed Sunday that Joe Caiazzo, the campaign's New Hampshire state director since March, is leaving the position. He will take on the role of Sanders state director in Massachusetts.

Caiazzo is being replaced by Shannon Jackson, a longtime aide to the senator, according to the campaign. Jackson was campaign manager for Sanders 2018 Senate re-election campaign in Vermont. Kurt Ehrenberg, who had been serving as the Sanders campaign New Hampshire senior adviser, also confirmed Sunday he is leaving the campaign in a separate move.

"We've built a great team in NH and are in a really strong position there," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. "The campaign is now building out our operations to include Massachusetts and Maine state directors as we increase our focus in Super Tuesday states."

Sanders has struggled this cycle to maintain the level of support that helped him to a 22-point victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primary. Sanders' campaign manager and some officials endorsing Sanders are hedging expectations about New Hampshire and deny a loss in the state would sink his candidacy.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sanders' closest progressive rival among the 2020 field, has out-campaigned him in the state this year and was well ahead of Sanders in publicly building a staff in New Hampshire.

Sanders has also struggled to expand his reach in a large Democratic field that includes a slew of moderate and progressive options, some of whom are campaigning on the same ideals he championed in the 2016 race.

_ Hunter Woodall, Associated Press

Copyright 2019 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Campaign 2020
Bernie Sanders
New Hampshire

Related Content

In South Carolina, Sanders Gives Biden A Pass

By Kit Norton — VTDigger 15 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders standing with a microphone
Kit Norton / VTDigger

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative reporting project between VTDigger and VPR.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — For more than an hour on Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders instructed a full College of Charleston’ gymnasium on the need to raise the minimum wage, the importance of his “Medicare for All” proposal, criminal justice reform and protecting undocumented immigrants.

Campaign 2020: Reaction To Democratic Frontrunners' Debate As Field Narrows

By & Sep 12, 2019
The ten candidates in Thursday's Democratic debate (clockwise from top left): Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.
AP

Ten presidential candidates gathered in Houston on Thursday for the third Democratic debate. We're talking with political scientists and campaign watchers to break down the debate,  the policy issues they put forth and what it means for the field of Democratic candidates still seeking the party's nomination for the presidency.

Sanders Keeps Touting 'Medicare For All' Plan, While Other Democratic Candidates Pull Back

By Aug 28, 2019
Bernie Sanderse stands in front of a podium that says Medicare For All. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jeff Merkley stand on either side.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

If there's one issue that defines Sen. Bernie Sanders, it's probably his unflinching support for a government-run health care system that's financed through federal taxes. That idea of "Medicare for All" has become a defining issue in the larger Democratic presidential race — and some other candidates are proposing modifications to Sanders' plan.