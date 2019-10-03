Sanders Plans To Participate In Oct. Debate, Campaign Offers Health Update

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders "is up and about" following recent surgery, and plans to attend an upcoming Democratic presidential debate, the campaign announced Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Sanders campaign announced that the senator had two stents placed to treat a blocked artery and canceled upcoming campaign events.

A written statement from Jane Sanders on Thursday thanked those who offered her husband well wishes, and provided an update on the senator's condition:

"Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone. His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures. We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend. He'll take a few days to rest, but he's ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.”

The next Democratic presidential candidate debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will include 12 candidates.

Sanders' campaign Twitter account had provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the senator's condition that connected his personal experience to his Medicare for All platform.