Save Our Seeds! (And How Home Gardeners Can Do It)

Live call-in discussion: The nights are getting cooler and our Vermont summer is quickly coming to an end. So as you’re reaping the rich harvest of a plentiful vegetable garden right now, and preparing and canning for the long winter, it's also a great time to think about saving seeds. We'll learn how the home gardener can harvest seeds from their current crop of veggies.

Dr. James Ulager of Hinesburg, a family physician by trade who is passionate about preserving seeds, is the author of the new book, Beginning Seed Saving for the Home Gardener. He explains how to get started with seed-saving for the average home-gardener.

