Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Saving Vermont’s Stages

By , & Dec 29, 2020
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Federal funds are on the way to some performance venues. Plus, a small population decline, a large travel decline, and COVID-19 numbers.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
Coronavirus
The Frequency

Related Content

Vermont Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

By VPR Staff Dec 28, 2020
An orange plastic horse wears a red mask on a snowy hill against a blue sky
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Monday, Dec. 28.