Vermont Edition

Schooled By A 6th Grader On How To Make Slime

Dee followed the recipe and plays with the final product: homemade slime.
Credit Mary Engisch / VPR

Monday, Sept. 23, marked the autumnal equinox, the first official day of fall in the northern hemisphere. That means beautiful fall foliage in our trees and a slow shift to colder days and fewer hours of sunlight.

But VPR producer and announcer Mary Engisch shares one final ray of summer sunshine with her 11-year-old, Dee, who talks us through how to make slime. And some of the anxieties making slime helps soothe. 

Listen to the audio above to hear Dee's recipe for slime, why making slime can be an alternative to making art, the chemical reaction invovled with making slime and thoughts on how slime can help bring focus to thoughts and destress during school.

Broadcast on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

