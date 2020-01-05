Scott Administration Says Brattleboro Retreat Slated For Possible Closure

The board that oversees the Brattleboro Retreat, Vermont’s largest inpatient psychiatric facility and the only one designated to treat children, has voted to “begin the process of either closing or selling” the facility, according to Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith.

Smith said in an email Sunday that the Agency of Human Services denied a request last week from the Brattleboro Retreat for an emergency “bailout” of $2 million.

Smith said Retreat officials informed him Friday that their board had voted to begin the process of closing or selling the facility.

“Make no mistake, any threat of closure is both the decision and the result of the Retreat’s current leadership,” Smith said in an email Sunday. “On Monday I will communicate with the board and management that their decision must be executed in a manner that protects patient safety.”

Even critics of the Brattleboro Retreat say its sudden closure could have a “catastrophic” impact on the already strained mental health system in Vermont.

“I think you can draw a pretty clear parallel to what happened when (Tropical Storm) Irene closed the state hospital,” Northfield Rep. Anne Donahue said Sunday.

Donahue was referring to the 2011 flood that inundated the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, and forced the state to relocate the 54 inpatient psychiatric patients who were being treated there.

“Obviously it’s not possible to open inpatient beds anywhere else overnight, so it would be a short term somewhat catastrophic impact,” Donahue said.

Officials at the Brattleboro Retreat weren’t immediately available for comment Sunday. Donahue, however, said an immediate shuttering of the facility likely isn’t in the offing.

“I think that they’ve talked about it maybe being March, not tomorrow,” Donahue said. “So between now and March gives a small window of time to be reducing their census a little bit more slowly, so it’s not going to 80 to zero in one day.”

Still, Donahue said it will be difficult for the mental health system to absorb so much lost inpatient capacity in such a short time frame. The Brattleboro Retreat has 110 inpatient beds, according to its website, though Donahue said the facility isn’t operating at capacity.

While Donahue said she’s long pushed for the closure of the Retreat, she said the state needs time to develop alternative services.

“It represents an archaic model of care. It delivers in many situations poor care, and it doesn’t meet the standard of integrated care because it isn’t part of a medical hospital, so I think it’s been part of a long-term vision of the state that we not rely on standalone institutional models,” Donahue said of her concerns with the Retreat. “But it’s a big difference between a long-term goal and an overnight outcome.”

Smith said the closure of the Brattleboro Retreat would put pressure on the mental health system, and also have an adverse economic impact on the Brattleboro region, where the facility is one of the largest employers.

But Smith said his agency has already provided “every reasonable financial option it can” to the struggling institution. And he laid blame for the Retreat’s solvency issues at the feet of its current leadership team.

Smith says the Retreat’s request for $2 million last week is the latest in a string of requests for “financial bailouts from taxpayers.” Smith says the Agency of Human Services granted rate increases to the Brattleboro Retreat less than two months ago that will result in revenue increases of more than $5 million over the next two years.

The Retreat previously received $16 million in public money to construct and operate 12 psychiatric beds for acute patients.

“Their financial strategy appears to be built on a flawed premise that continued financial bailouts from taxpayers is an effective long-term solution or is expected when Retreat management makes a financial miscalculation,” Smith said.

Smith said that financial miscalculation occurred when the Retreat created a budget that over-estimated the number of patients it would serve.

“There is little clarity on where they stand financially and the prospects of better financial conditions in the future, including how they plan to pay over $1 million of taxes that are owed to the State of Vermont,” Smith said Sunday.

Putney Rep. Michael Mrowicki said he can’t fathom the closure of the state’s largest inpatient psychiatric facility at a time when demand for acute care beds already exceeds supply.

“I don’t know how the state system exists without them,” Mrowicki said Sunday.

Mrowicki said solvency issues at the Retreat are symptomatic of financial stresses for rural hospitals across the state. And he had harsh words for Smith’s handling of the situation.

“We have a situation now where the Agency of Human Services is being led by someone without a human services background, and I’m not sure in a situation like this it helps to have someone who doesn’t understand the field they’re supposed to supervise,” Mrowicki said. “And I think when you put a businessman in front of a therapeutic agency, people tend to see things from their own viewpoint.”

Donahue, however, said she has little confidence in the Retreat’s leadership.

“My experience in dealing with the Retreat’s administration is that in terms of responsiveness to quality issues, the leadership is not where it should be. And in being transparent, the leadership is not where it should be,” Donahue said. “So it comes as no surprise at all to me to see where the finances are.”

Smith’s announcement comes as lawmakers prepare to return to the Statehouse this week to begin the 2020 legislative session.

Donahue said she and other legislators will “have to jump in pretty quickly at getting a handle on what kind of negotiations are possible, and whether there is any room in the budget to help create a longer bridge.”

“We also want to see what kind of contingency plans … the administration is working on to ensure that the needs of Vermonters are met,” Donahue said.

Smith said he plans to meet with officials at the Brattleboro Retreat this week.

“The Retreat is clearly at a point where significant management and operational changes are necessary to save it and the jobs there,” Smith said. “It is the responsibility of the Retreat’s board to accomplish this task or assemble a team that can.”