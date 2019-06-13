Related Program: 
Securing Vermont's Voting System for 2020

By & 6 minutes ago
  • The Secretary of State's office is taking steps to protect Vermont's voting system against cyberattacks for the 2020 election.
    Element15 Digital / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: Getting people into the voting booth can be a struggle. So it's vitally important to make sure their vote is safely protected once they do exercise that right. Secretary of State Jim Condos joins Vermont Edition to explain how prepared the state is and what steps are being taken for the 2020 election.

Condos, current president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, will also discuss why he's pushing Congress to budget $1 billion for states to upgrade their antiquated voting systems.

Share your questions or comments for Sec. Condos below.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

