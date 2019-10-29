See What's Playing On Your Radio

Beginning this week, listeners of VPR Classical on 90.9 WOXR Burlington/Plattsburgh using an HD Radio will be able to see program and playlist information while listening, without having to visit VPR.org separately to see what’s now playing.

This is part of VPR's effort to upgrade our Radio Data Systems (RDS) to expand the metadata we transmit, to better serve our listeners by giving you more information about what you’re hearing, right where and when you’re listening.

We're beginning this fall by rolling this service out first on VPR Classical 90.9 WOXR HD-1, then to all VPR Classical HD stations around the state in the following months. We'll follow that by rolling out this same service to VPR Classical for listeners using traditional, analog FM radios that are RDS-enabled. In 2020 we'll begin to expand this service to the main VPR news stations, first on HD Radios then on all RDS-enabled radios. Results will vary for listeners depending on the type of radio you have and its ability to display program and playlist information.

If you have any questions or feedback about what you hear, or see, on any of our platforms, please contact VPR any time.