Sen. Leahy, Deb Markowitz Reflect On The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Live Monday discussion: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. This hour, we talk with Vermonters — from sitting senators to past state officials who knew her — to reflect on her judicial legacy and the political ramifications of filling her court seat during the presidential election.

Our guests are:

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont's senior U.S. senator

Vermont's senior U.S. senator Deb Markowitz, former Vermont Secretary of State and Natural Resources Secretary who, with Ginsburg's help, wrote In Pursuit of Equality: One Woman's Work to Change the Law, an overview of Ginsburg's judicial work published in the Rutgers Women’s Rights Law Reporter journal in 1992

