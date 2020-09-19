Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Sen. Leahy, Deb Markowitz Reflect On The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By & 1 hour ago
  • A photographic portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in black robes standing before volumes of law books.
    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, photographed in 2006. She died Friday at age 87.
    Steve Petteway / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Live Monday discussion: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. This hour, we talk with Vermonters — from sitting senators to past state officials who knew her — to reflect on her judicial legacy and the political ramifications of filling her court seat during the presidential election.

Our guests are:

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont's senior U.S. senator
  • Deb Markowitz, former Vermont Secretary of State and Natural Resources Secretary who, with Ginsburg's help, wrote In Pursuit of Equality: One Woman's Work to Change the Law, an overview of Ginsburg's judicial work published in the Rutgers Women’s Rights Law Reporter journal in 1992

