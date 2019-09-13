Sepsis 101: The Causes and Concerns Of This Potentially Deadly Condition

Friday, Sept. 13 is World Sepsis Day. And while half of the world might be wondering why there's a World Sepsis Day, the other half is asking, "What is sepsis?" It's probably important to know that, globally, sepsis affects about 30 million people a year, killing between 6 and 9 million of them.

Dr. Rick Hildebrant, medical director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, joined Vermont Edition to explain what this potentially deadly condition is. He shared information on the causes, symptons and treatments of sepsis. He also discussed who's most likely to contract sepsis and what can be done to avoid it.

