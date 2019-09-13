Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Sepsis 101: The Causes and Concerns Of This Potentially Deadly Condition

By & 2 minutes ago
  • This micrograph shows a strain of E. coli , one of the germs that can cause sepsis.
    This micrograph shows a strain of E. coli , one of the germs that can cause sepsis.
    Janice Carr / CDC/Associated Press

Friday, Sept. 13 is World Sepsis Day. And while half of the world might be wondering why there's a World Sepsis Day, the other half is asking, "What is sepsis?" It's probably important to know that, globally, sepsis affects about 30 million people a year, killing between 6 and 9 million of them.

Dr. Rick Hildebrant, medical director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, joined Vermont Edition to explain what this potentially deadly condition is. He shared information on the causes, symptons and treatments of sepsis. He also discussed who's most likely to contract sepsis and what can be done to avoid it.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Sepsis

Related Content

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Researchers Make Breakthrough In Sepsis Identification

By Aug 7, 2018
Outside view of the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Ken Gallager / WikiCommons

Researchers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center have made a breakthrough that may help doctors identify patients who are at greater risk of contracting sepsis, a potentially life-threatening infection complication.

How To Teach Future Doctors About Pain In The Midst Of The Opioid Crisis

By Sep 11, 2019

The next generation of doctors will start their careers at a time when physicians are feeling pressure to limit prescriptions for opioid painkillers.

Yet every day, they'll face patients who are hurting from injuries, surgical procedures or disease. Around 20% of adults in the U.S. live with chronic pain.

Health Care: See Where The 2020 Democratic Candidates Stand

By Sep 10, 2019

Health care helped propel Democrats to victory in a wave of elections in 2018, and it remains a top issue for voters heading into 2020.

But the conversation has changed over two years; while in the last midterms health care debates revolved around protecting the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, after GOP attempts to repeal it, presidential candidates ahead of 2020 are focusing more on overhauling the entire health care system.